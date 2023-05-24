1 dead, another injured after shooting in Vaughan

One person is dead and another is in hospital following an early morning shooting at an industrial site in Vaughan.

The incident happened shortly inside a unit at a plaza at 400 Creditstone Rd., which is north of Highway 7 West and east of Jane Street. Police at the scene told CP24 that the shooting is believed to have occurred in a recording studio.

York Regional Police Service (YRPS) said officers were called to the scene at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was located without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating.

Investigtors say they believe that tthere were several peple in teha ra at the time of the shooting and are asking any witnessses who have not yet come forward to speak with them. Police are also aksing anyone with video or dashcam footage from the area or the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRPS's Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.