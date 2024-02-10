TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 dead after fight breaks out inside of Toronto apartment building

    Toronto police
    Share

    Toronto police are investigating a homicide that happened inside of an apartment building in Toronto’s west end on Saturday morning.

    Just before 6 a.m., police received reports of a fight in an apartment building at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say that a victim who was found with injuries was pronounced dead on scene.

    Toronto police’s homicide unit has been notified and will be attending the scene.

    This is a breaking news story. More information to come...

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Here's how to beat the hype and overcome loneliness on Valentine's Day

    Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that haters call "forced," commercialized and downright expensive to pull off if expectations are to be met. This year, the day of romance that has grown into a celebration of all-around love and friendship is the first since the U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory last spring declaring loneliness and isolation an "epidemic" with dire consequences.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News