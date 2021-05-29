Advertisement
1 dead, 4 others taken to hospital after shooting in Mississauga, Ont.
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 8:17PM EDT
Peel police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that left multiple people injured.
TORONTO -- One person is dead, and four others are in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway before 7:30 p.m.
Peel police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other victims were taken to trauma centres in varying conditions.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.