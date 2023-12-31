TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 dead, 3 in hospital after collision in Caledon

    The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File) The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File)

    One person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a collision in Caledon.

    Police say the two-vehicle collision occurred on Kennedy Road, just north of Mayfield Road, on Sunday morning.

    Kennedy Road is closed while investigators are on scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police. More to come.

