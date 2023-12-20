1 dead, 1 hospitalized following serious collision in Caledon

One person has died and another is in hospital with serious injuries following a Wednesday morning collision in Caledon.

Police say the crash occurred on Mayfield Road between Creditview and Mississauga roads, just before 7:35 a.m. Two vehicles were involved, according to Peel paramedics.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second was transported to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims are adults, according to first responders. Further identifying details have not yet been released.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Mayfield Road between Mississauga and Creditview roads while first responders are on scene.