TORONTO -- Ontario wasted 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during its three-month long inoculation campaign, CTV News Toronto has learned, despite an effort to avoid vaccine wastage.

Data provided by the Ministry of Health shows approximately 1,100 of 871,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (0.1 per cent) and 400 of 220,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine (0.2 per cent) went to waste between Dec. 14 and Mar. 2 -- meaning an average of 19 doses per day were wasted over the 78-day campaign.

If administered, the 1,500 doses would have been enough to fully vaccinate 750 people.

The ministry said in a statement to CTV News Toronto there are "many reasons" for why the vaccines weren't administered, including "insufficient doses from a vial or vaccine storage and administration issues."

"Vaccine wastage in Ontario is very minimal and uncommon, and Ontario’s health-care workers administering the vaccine are doing an incredible job ensuring doses of the COVID-19 vaccines don’t go to waste," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

In the initial days of the province's vaccine rollout, fears over wasted vials prompted retired Gen. Rick Hillier to emphasize speed in doling out doses to as many people as possible over precision in targeting those in the priority groups.

The order sparked minor controversy for the government after non-frontline health-care staff, including back office administrative staff, clinical researchers and people who worked from home received the vaccine at some Ontario hospitals.

Hillier, at the time, made no apologies for the decision citing the need to use every dose of the province's finite supply of the vaccines.

“Because once we had opened those Pfizer vaccines and we could not move them at that stage, we did not want to waste them obviously,” Hillier said on Jan 13. “Speed trumps perfection.”

The ministry did not provide a breakdown of wasted doses by public health unit and does not list the number of wasted doses in its daily update of administered vaccines.

Niagara Region, the only public health unit to report the total number of doses wasted, listed 11 doses that had been discarded as of Mar. 3.