$1.4M worth of vehicles recovered in Toronto carjacking network bust
A joint police task-force has arrested 16 people, laid 116 charges and recovered over a million dollars worth of stolen vehicles after busting a carjacking network in the Greater Toronto Area.
Operation GTA was initiated in June of this year as “a joint-forces operation focused on identifying and targeting the criminal networks responsible for funding and fueling the increase in violent carjackings across the Greater Toronto Area.”
The task force was led by York Regional Police and partner agencies included the Toronto Police Service, the Durham Regional Police Service, the Halton Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police.
Police said in a press release that instances of carjackings had been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic and that many of the incidents involved armed suspects, posing serious risks to public safety.
Police say multiple search warrants were executed on Oct. 11 and 12 of this year, resulting in the arrests. Investigators say they recovered 19 stolen vehicles worth approximately $1.4 million and identified an additional 50 ‘re-vinned’ vehicles worth over $5 million.
“These re-vinned vehicles are stolen and have had their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) altered. Investigators believe that some of these vehicles have been resold to unsuspecting buyers,” police said in the release.
York Regional Police released a video showing one suspect’s arrest along with a number of the allegedly stolen vehicles.
Police are asking anyone with information about York Region occurrences to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
BREAKING | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighbouring countries Tuesday, hitting NATO member Poland and cutting electricity to much of Moldova.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man accused in last month's attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial
The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.
Health Canada won't say how much new kids' pain medicine coming, where it's going
Health Canada officials say more doses of children's painkillers and fever medication will be available soon but it won't say how many or where exactly they'll be sent.
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
Hydro-Quebec employee alleged to have sent secrets to China makes court appearance
A Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage has made a first court appearance since he was accused of sending trade secrets to China.
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?
Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.
Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
Chesley reopening plan 'better than nothing' according to residents
A shuttered emergency department in Bruce County will re-open on Dec. 5. The Chesley Hospital’s ED will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, but remain closed every night and weekend, going forward.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police in tactical gear respond to barricaded person in Milverton, Ont.
Multiple police units, including tactical teams, crisis negotiators and the canine unit, have converged on the small community of Milverton, around 45 minutes northwest of Kitchener.
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
-
Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo elementary school
Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo was briefly placed in a hold and secure Tuesday at the direction of Waterloo regional police.
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
-
Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall
A ceremony was held in the council chambers on Tuesday morning to swear in the new council for the four-year term.
First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday.
'No armed suspect' in Gatineau, Que. high school lockdown: Police
Gatineau police are assuring people that there is no armed suspect related to a lockdown of a local high school.
Six alleged impaired drivers arrested over five days in Essex County
Essex County OPP arrested six drivers over the past five days with alcohol and drug related offences.
Missing 13-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Essex County OPP kick off Festive RIDE program
Don’t be surprised if you see OPP on Essex County roadways, as the holidays approach officers will be conducting regular RIDE checks.
Driver traps robbery suspect inside vehicle to wait for police
Police laid charges against an Innisfil man accused of jumping into the passenger side of a vehicle and assaulting the driver.
First 'significant' snowfall of the season to hit Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Simcoe County, prompting a winter weather travel advisory.
Shoulder-surfing suspects use brazen methods to obtain woman's credit cards
A Collingwood woman learned to protect her PIN when shopping at a local store.
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
N.B. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600; drop in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed the lives of four people in New Brunswick last week, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 600.
Calgary police arrest man after random downtown assaults
Calgary police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted at least 10 people in the downtown core on Tuesday.
Smith supportive of rail link between Calgary and Banff, Canmore
Premier Danielle Smith says she'd like to see Calgary work with the province – and potentially private industry – to explore the creation of a rail link between the city and Canmore/Banff.
Lethbridge man charged after allegedly stealing $79K from his workplace
Lethbridge police say a 27-year-old man who worked for security giant GardaWorld is facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of $79,000 earlier this year.
BREAKING | Manitoba Throne Speech looks at expanded private health-care, adding billions of dollars for hospitals
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
'People are dying': First Nation sounds alarm over growing drug crisis in northern Manitoba community
A remote First Nation in northeastern Manitoba is raising concerns about a growing drug crisis in the community, noting the federal government have offered little help.
Surrey city council votes to keep RCMP, pauses transition to municipal force
Surrey city council has decided to keep the RCMP in the city, pausing the contentious transition to a municipal force.
Canadian rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in Bali car crash
Canadian rugby player Nick Allen was hospitalized in Indonesia with a traumatic brain injury after a car crash last week in Bali, Rugby Canada said.
Better campgrounds, more EV chargers: What Premier Smith wants her ministers to focus on
From reducing electricity transmission charges for homeowners to exploring a provincial pension plan and improving campgrounds, Alberta's premier has presented cabinet with their marching orders.
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.