

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have been known to be relentless on Twitter in the past but now they want their followers to hear the mean tweets said about them.

A group of police officers from York Region read some of the aggressive tweets about them for a video posted to their Twitter account on Thursday.

Some of the mean tweets included, “Hope y’all wages get cut so hard y’all can’t even afford a happy meal 4 ya kids” and “Why are 90 per cent of you bald!?”

The York Regional Police Twitter account has been known for having fun with their Twitter following in the past.

The police department released a mock receipt for their fake hotel on New Year’s Eve outlining how much the grand total would be for impaired driving.

“As a member of the impaired drivers club of Ontario, you have been granted a suit at L’Hotel de York Regional Police for a no-expenses-paid night of bottom-level luxury and windowless wonder,” York Regional Police said in their poster for their mock hotel. “While this truly breathtaking world of steel and concrete may at first overwhelm you, know this: you deserve it.”

Similarly, ahead of frosh week for university and colleges in September 2015, York Regional Police tweeted out their “Frosh Week Expense List”. The list highlighted how much it would cost the offender for performing illegal actions such as harassing your Tinder matches or playing beer pong on a cafeteria table.

YRP also called out one man from the GTA over Twitter after he tweeted “Any dealers in Vaughan wanna make a 20sac chop? Come to Keele/Langstaff Mr. Lube, need a spliff.” This tweet attracted the attention of YRP as the same user had sent out an earlier, unrelated tweet including their Twitter handle.

After seeing the tweet, YRP replied directly to the user saying “Awesome! Can we come too?”

Cnst. Andy Pattenden ended the mean tweets Twitter video by saying, “A huge thank you to our over 100,000 followers on Twitter. As you can see we’ve received some mean tweets but I can tell you that the good ones far outweigh the mean ones.”