

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Halton Regional Police say a young girl who was reported missing from her home in Burlington Sunday evening has been found safe.

The four-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in the Burloak Drive and Spruce Avenue area shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said the young girl was not wearing any shoes when she left home.

Police, family and neighbours scoured the neighbourhood in an effort to locate the girl and she was eventually found safe at around 10:40 p.m.