

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Last year saw the highest amount of impaired driving incidents over the past four years in York Region, police announced Wednesday.

In 2016, police say they dealt with 1,265 incidents of impaired driving. The numbers have trended upwards since 2013 when police recorded 868 incidents.

Of the drivers arrested this past year, 85 per cent were men and 15 per cent were women.

Of the men arrested, almost half were between the ages of 22 and 34. Almost half of the women arrested were between 26 and 25 years old.

Despite the rising number of impaired driving incidents, police say that officers have laid fewer charges this year.

In 2016, police laid 1,626 charges whereas in 2015, police laid 1,695 charges against alleged offenders.

Nonetheless, the 2016 stats have been disappointing, York Region Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said.

“These incredibly disappointing numbers must serve as a wake-up call that something has to change,” Jolliffe said in a news release. “In light of the continued warning about the dangers of impaired driving from police services across Canada, it’s shocking that anyone feels they have the right to risk the lives of innocent people by drinking alcohol or using drugs and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

About 24 per cent of impaired driving arrests in York Region involved drivers with a blood alcohol level of .150 to .200 and 19 per cent involved drivers with a blood alcohol level between .120 and .150.

Two per cent of the arrests involved drivers with a blood alcohol level of greater than .300, which is a level of intoxication that police treat as a medical emergency.

As well, ahead of the pending legalization of marijuana in Canada, Jolliffe said he is concerned by the surge in drivers operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs.

A total of 81 drivers were charged for impaired driving by drug in 2016, which is an increase of 69 per cent from 2015.

“York Regional Police is not giving up,” Jolliffe said. “We will continue to use education, enforcement and every tool at our disposal in our fight against impaired driving.”

A total of nine people died in impaired driving related incidents in 2016.