

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A busy intersection in Toronto’s York Mills neighbourhood remains closed this morning due to a water main break that was first discovered on Monday night.

The area of York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue was shut down on Monday night and as of Tuesday morning, the following closures are in place:

Southbound Bayview Avenue has been reduced to one lane with no right turns allowed onto York Mills

Both lanes of northbound Bayview Avenue are open but no left turns are permitted onto York Mills Road

Eastbound York Mills Road has been reduced to one lane west of Bayview

Traffic heading westbound on York Mills Road can turn north and south but west of Bayview Avenue, westbound traffic is reduced to one lane

Crews finally found the exact location of the water main break early Tuesday morning and say they now need to figure out where the utilities are buried in the area.

To facilitate the repairs, crews will need to cut more pavement and excavate further.

Water has been shut off in a plaza on the north side of the intersection.

It is unclear when the area will reopen.