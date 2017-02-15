Featured
York cop sentenced to 16 months in jail for sexual assault
AURORA, Ont. -- A 34-year-old York Regional Police officer has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for sexual assault.
The Special Investigations Unit charged Const. Young Min Von Seefried on June 8, 2015, following an investigation into a report of a sexual assault during a traffic stop earlier that year in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Von Seefried, who was suspended with pay when he was charged, was convicted Nov. 17 and sentenced on Wednesday.
In addition to the jail time, he received a five-year weapons ban.
Von Seefried has been employed with York Regional Police since May 2006 and is now suspended without pay.
Police have released photographs of Von Seefried and are asking anyone who had an interaction with him that may have been inappropriate to contact investigators.
"It is extremely disappointing to have one of our officers charged and convicted criminally," Chief Eric Jolliffe said Wednesday in a news release. "We are committed to our value of accountability and we take any allegation against our members very seriously."
