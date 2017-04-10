

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- About a year after being acquitted of sexual assault charges that destroyed a celebrated broadcasting career, former CBC personality Jian Ghomeshi resurfaced online Monday with a new music and podcast series.

The one-time media star announced a venture called "The Ideation Project" on Twitter with the message: "Hi. For those interested, here is something I've been working on..."

The project is described on the website as "a creative adventure with the aim of taking a bigger picture view on newsworthy issues and culture." Future content will cover "a variety of topics from politics to philosophy to pop culture and the human condition."

Reminiscent of the short essays that would kick off Ghomeshi's hosting gig on CBC Radio's "Q," the debut post features musings on immigration, globalization and race. The six-minute monologue called "Exiles" asks: "What does it mean to feel like you have no homeland?"

The site credits all words, original music, recording and production to Ghomeshi.

A request for comment from Ghomeshi was not immediately returned.

The social media reaction was largely negative within hours of the debut, and branding expert Martin Waxman said Ghomeshi would be wise to move slowly as he returns to the spotlight.

"I think he's probably smart to do this in a low-key way, to sort of test the waters and see what the reaction is," said Waxman of the Toronto firm Martin Waxman Communications.

"Because if he came out with a big promotion plan, I don't know if people are ready for it. The other thing is if this is a creative endeavour of his own, which it seems to be, it takes a while to build it. One episode does not a sustained podcast make."

Ghomeshi's career crashed hard after he was fired from the CBC in October 2014. At the time, the public broadcaster said it saw "graphic evidence" he had caused physical injury to a woman.

His image as an erudite social progressive unravelled as multiple allegations followed, culminating in a high-profile trial that revealed intimate details of his romantic life.

Ultimately, Ghomeshi was acquitted in March 2016 of four counts of sexual assault and one count of choking involving three complainants.

In May 2016, he apologized to a fourth complainant and signed a peace bond that saw a final count of sexual assault withdrawn.

Waxman said it's now up to the public to determine whether Ghomeshi can rebuild his career.

"Everyone deserves a second chance if they've apologized and seem contrite. The question is, is that enough time and do people feel like, 'OK, we need to give him another chance?"' said Waxman.

The first episode features only Ghomeshi's voice, but Waxman expected the former man-about-town would have little trouble securing interview subjects or other collaborators if he decided to expand the format.

"I'm sure that Mr. Ghomeshi has supporters," he said.

"If they're outside of Canada, for example, (they) may not really care what happened."

The tenor of social media reaction was largely negative but some Ghomeshi fans did express support for the podcast.

"This 'nothing's different, carry on' routine aint gonna fly," tweeted one critic with the handle Γåòtommylacroix.

In the comments section of "The Ideation Project," a user named Joanne Hedley wrote, "So nice to have you back!!!" and another named Marcus Benayon posted, "Profoundly important message beautifully presented both visually and verbally."