Wynne to testify at bribery trial for two Liberals
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne takes part in the meeting of First Ministers in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 12:01PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 25, 2017 12:05PM EDT
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she will testify at the trial of two Liberals facing bribery charges under the Election Act.
The trial for Pat Sorbara, the premier's former deputy chief of staff, and Liberal fundraiser Gerry Lougheed, is set to begin in September.
The pair is accused of offering a would-be candidate a job or appointment to get him to step aside in a 2015 byelection in Sudbury, Ont., for Glenn Thibeault.
At the time, Thibeault was a New Democrat MP. He is now the energy minister.
Sorbara and Lougheed both deny the charges.
