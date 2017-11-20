

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The Liberal government says they will be hosting a town hall meeting on Monday evening in Yorkville to discuss issues such as education, health care, job security, and housing.

A news release issued on Monday said Premier Kathleen Wynne will be speaking at the town hall meeting, which is being held at the Concert Hall at 888 Yonge Street, just north of Davenport Road.

“Ontario’s plan to create fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change includes a higher minimum wage and better working conditions, free tuition for hundreds of thousands of students, easier access to affordable child care, and free prescription drugs for everyone under 25 through the biggest expansion of medicare in a generation,” the news release said.

It is open to the public at no cost and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.