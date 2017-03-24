Featured
Wynne's approval rating drops to 12 per cent: poll
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's speaks during a press conference regarding the political fundraising question at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, April 11, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 6:42AM EDT
Premier Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating has hit an all-time low, dropping to 12 per cent in a recent Angus Reid Institute survey.
The survey found that 81 per cent of respondents disapproved of the job that Wynne is doing as premier while just 12 per cent approve of it. A further seven per cent said they were unsure.
The poll was conducted from March 6 to 13, which is after Wynne announced a plan to cut hydro rates by as much as 25 per cent.
Of note, the result marks the sixth straight decline for Wynne’s approval rating in Angus Reid polls. The last time the firm released a poll in December, Wynne’s approval rating stood at 16 per cent.
The low approval rating also puts Wynne in a class of her own among Canadian premiers.
The least popular premier outside of Wynne was Newfoundland’s Dwight Ball, who had an approval rating of 20 per cent.
Saskatchewan’s Brad Wall was Canada’s most popular premier with an approval rating of 52 per cent.
The online survey of 5,404 Canadians is considered accurate to within two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
