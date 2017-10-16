

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Workers at General Motors' CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., are to vote Monday on whether to accept a tentative agreement and end a four-week-long strike.

The contract proposal was hammered out last week and Unifor, which represents the 2,800 workers affected, is recommending the deal be accepted.

Few details are being released, but Unifor officials say it addresses the key concern of job security.

The automaker threatened last week to shift more production to Mexico if a settlement wasn't reached swiftly and the two sides agreed to a deal on Friday.

If the deal is accepted, union officials expect the striking workers to start returning to the job Monday night.