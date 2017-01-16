Featured
Worker dead after industrial accident in The Beaches
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 5:10PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 6:52PM EST
A male worker is dead after being caught in construction machinery in The Beaches Monday afternoon.
The industrial accident happened in the area of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.
Toronto paramedics confirmed the man died at the scene. His name and age were not immediately provided.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
More to come.
Worker dead after industrial accident in The Beaches
