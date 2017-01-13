

Rachael D'Amore and Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A worker has died as a result of a serious industrial accident involving a forklift in Woodbridge.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a business on Hwy. 7, just west of Hwy. 27.

York Regional Police said the worker may have been trapped under a forklift.

Emergency crews were at the scene attempting to free him.

After the incident, police said the worker's injuries appeared to be life-threatening. York Regional Police have since confirmed the victim has died.