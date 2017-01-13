Featured
Worker dead after forklift accident in Woodbridge
Rachael D'Amore and Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 3:26PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 4:13PM EST
A worker has died as a result of a serious industrial accident involving a forklift in Woodbridge.
The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a business on Hwy. 7, just west of Hwy. 27.
York Regional Police said the worker may have been trapped under a forklift.
Emergency crews were at the scene attempting to free him.
After the incident, police said the worker's injuries appeared to be life-threatening. York Regional Police have since confirmed the victim has died.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Six new charges laid against former Woodstock nurse accused of killing eight seniors
- Family of four charged after police discover secret drug lab in Markham home
- Teen in serious condition after shooting at Moss Park restaurant
- Video surfaces of TTC driver and woman getting in heated fare dispute
- Two males facing multiple charges after teen held against will at Vaughan motel
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Worker dead after forklift accident in Woodbridge
- Video surfaces of TTC driver and woman getting in heated fare dispute 1
- Family of four charged after police discover secret drug lab in Markham home
- YRP read mean tweets in new video 1
- Toronto police close 1983 homicide case, but say suspect died in 2001
Advertisement