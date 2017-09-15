

Toronto paramedics say a man in his 30s is in critical condition after he fell two stories while working in the area of Yonge and Dundas Square on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics say they were called to the scene at 12:50 p.m. and found a man in critical condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre.

An investigator with the Ministry of Labour has been sent to the scene.