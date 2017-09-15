Worker critically hurt after falling several stories near Yonge and Dundas
Police at the scene of an industrial accident outside Toronto's Eaton Centre at Yonge and Dundas streets on September 15, 2017.
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 1:52PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 2:46PM EDT
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 30s is in critical condition after he fell two stories while working in the area of Yonge and Dundas Square on Friday afternoon.
Paramedics say they were called to the scene at 12:50 p.m. and found a man in critical condition.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre.
An investigator with the Ministry of Labour has been sent to the scene.