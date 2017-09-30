

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A worker has been taken to hospital in critical condition after falling off a roof in East York.

It happened at a home near Sutherland Drive and Astor Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

Toronto police initially reported that the victim suffered serious injuries in the fall, but later said the worker’s condition had worsened.

Paramedics say the victim, believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told CP24 that the incident was "just an accident."

Investigators from the Ministry of Labour are at the scene.