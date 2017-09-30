Worker critically hurt after East York industrial accident
Police tape blocks off a home in East York where a man apparently fell off a roof and was critically injured.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 3:38PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2017 4:24PM EDT
A worker has been taken to hospital in critical condition after falling off a roof in East York.
It happened at a home near Sutherland Drive and Astor Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.
Toronto police initially reported that the victim suffered serious injuries in the fall, but later said the worker’s condition had worsened.
Paramedics say the victim, believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told CP24 that the incident was "just an accident."
Investigators from the Ministry of Labour are at the scene.