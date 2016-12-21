

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Woodbridge woman says getting her purse stolen this week means that in order to give her kids a Christmas this year, she’ll have to delay paying her bills.

Brandi Reil said she was out doing errands on Sunday when she walked into a No Frills to do some grocery shopping for her three children.

While browsing the store, Reil said she thought someone was following her but brushed it off.

“I kept seeing this person sort of in my peripheral vision and thought, ‘Maybe they’re just looking for stuff like I am.’ I didn’t really pat a lot of attention to it,” she said.

Reil said she turned away for only “a couple of seconds” to grab an item off a top shelf. When she turned back, her purse was gone and the person she thought she saw following her was “walking right out the door.”

“I felt really violated. Nothing like that has ever really happened to me in my life,” she said. “I’ve had to tell my kids what happened. My youngest said, ‘You need to go find your purse because we need to have money for Christmas, we need money for food.’ He has special needs, so it’s a little harder for him to understand certain things. He just thinks I can go get it back.”

Reil said her purse was carrying approximately $580, her identification, a camera and a USB stick filled with family photos she fears she’ll never get back.

“The USB had all my family photos of when my husband was actually here in Canada before he was sent back. I had pictures of my grandmother who passed about 15 years ago. They’re all gone,” she said.

York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said though the incident is disheartening, it’s not uncommon, especially around the holiday season.

“Thieves are opportunists and they do know that people are carrying larger amounts of money in purses and wallets at this time of the year. They’re following people around, looking for that moment when they’re distracted and that’s when they strike,” he said.

According to police, similar incidents have occurred at different grocery stores around York Region in the past few months.

“It’s hugely disappointing,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of that money was going to be spent on either food for the family or gifts. We do have these distraction thefts that happen year round and people need to be aware their belongings. Keep them close to you, don’t keep them at a distance away from you.”

Police are now searching for a suspect described as a female who is around 35 to 40 years old and a medium build. She stands approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-eight and was wearing distinctive clothing, including a black winter jacket with fur around the hood and tall, lace-up boots with fur around them as well.

Pattenden said investigators have collected video surveillance from the grocery store Reil was at that afternoon and are combing through it.

He said there’s some chance the suspect involved in this incident is connected to similar thefts in the area.

“We do catch a lot of these people. The chances are very good,” he said.

“Hopefully, in the days to come, if they get the suspects identified we’ll get that video out the public and appeal to help to find out who these suspects are and get them under arrest.”

“But with time not on our side approaching the holiday season, that money is likely gone leading up to the holidays.”

Meanwhile, Reil, whose husband is away in Nigeria for work, said she’s more concerned someone will find her purse and return her family photos.

She describes her purse as being brown with “lots of pockets” on the front and covered in a reptile-style print with handles attached by “little rings.”

“What I would really like is that anybody who’s watching this will say, ‘Oh I thought I saw that purse’ and just be on the lookout because I would really like to have those memories back,” she said.

“I don’t know how somebody could do something so heinous.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5433.