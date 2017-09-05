Woman without vital signs after being struck in Bathurst Manor
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is pictured.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 7:14PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 5, 2017 7:19PM EDT
A woman believed to be in her 60s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Bathurst Manor neighbourhood.
The woman was struck near Codsell Avenue and Maxwell Street, in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, at around 6:40 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said she was found without vital signs before being rushed to hospital.