

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her 60s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Bathurst Manor neighbourhood.

The woman was struck near Codsell Avenue and Maxwell Street, in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, at around 6:40 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said she was found without vital signs before being rushed to hospital.