

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A woman who allegedly offered cosmetic procedures under the name “Dr. Kitty” has been arrested after one of her patients developed an infection and required corrective surgery.

Police say that the woman advertised her services under the pseudonym “Dr. Kitty” in April.

After the advertisement was posted, police say that another woman responded and visited the basement of a home where the suspect performed a procedure on her.

Police say that woman developed an infection within a few weeks and had to seek medical help from a licensed plastic surgeon in Toronto.

That medical help included corrective surgery, according to police.

Jingyi “Kitty” Wang, 19, was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police say that investigators believe that there may be other victims out there who have not yet come forward.