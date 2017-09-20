

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street using a walker in the city’s east end.

The collision took place in the area of Broadview and Mortimer avenues around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police initially said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash but later confirmed she was using a walker at the time.

Following the crash, Toronto Paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries within an hour of the crash.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Roads are closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.