Woman using walker dead after crash in east end
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the city's east end.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 8:18PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 20, 2017 9:05PM EDT
A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street using a walker in the city’s east end.
The collision took place in the area of Broadview and Mortimer avenues around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police initially said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash but later confirmed she was using a walker at the time.
Following the crash, Toronto Paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries within an hour of the crash.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.
Roads are closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.