

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A woman was transported to hospital following a rear-end crash in Scarborough Friday morning.

In a tweet sent shortly after 9 a.m., Toronto police said the crash occurred near Lawrence Avenue and Centennial Road.

Police initially said the female victim was rushed to hospital without vital signs but later determined that wasn’t the case.

She was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

A child in the second vehicle, believed to be between three and four years old, complained of a sore arm after the crash but is expected to be okay.

Police believe the crash was possibly caused by a medical incident. They are on the scene investigating.