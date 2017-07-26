Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in east end
Police investigate after a woman was struck by a vehicle at Eglinton and Victoria Park avenues.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 10:16PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 26, 2017 10:20PM EDT
A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.
It happened at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Eglinton and Victoria Park avenues.
The 65-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Toronto police said the woman’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
