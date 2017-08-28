

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke this morning.

Toronto police said in a tweet that the collision occurred near Shorncliffe Drive and Dundas Street shortly before 9 a.m.

They say the victim was knocked unconscious by the crash and appears to be suffering from “very serious" to her head.

Paramedics say they transported the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition.

Roads in the area have been closed to traffic and will remain blocked for hours, police say.

More to come…

