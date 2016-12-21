

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A woman is in hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a tractor-trailer in Downsview.

The incident occurred near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at around 10 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday morning, Const. Clint Stibbe said investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

"She was dragged for some distance on the roadway before the vehicle was brought to a stop. We are still working to determine if she was actually struck as the vehicle was making a turn or if she was struck while the vehicle was northbound," he said.

The woman was rushed to hospital via emergency run and investigators have described her injuries as "grave."

The northbound lanes of Keele Street are closed south of Highway 401 as police investigate the incident.

"We have collision reconstruction teams on scene already. Our investigative teams are here as well. They are collecting physical evidence and preparing forensic maps over the area," Stibbe said.

"We have a commercial motor-vehicle inspector that is here as well. They will be looking at the truck to determine if there was any issues with the vehicle, mechanical or otherwise."

Stibbe noted that police are treating the incident as a criminal investigation.

"We are not saying that there is any intent here," he added. "We have to treat it as a criminal investigation and then depending on what we find as we continue to investigate, will determine where the investigation goes forward."

No charges have been laid and the driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.