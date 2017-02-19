Featured
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Markham: police
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:18AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:20AM EST
York Regional Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Markham on Saturday night.
It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue and McCowan Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Police say it appears the victim, who is believed to be a 25-year-old Markham resident, was struck by an eastbound vehicle that was making a left turn onto McCowan Road.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the fatal collision.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call investigators with York Regional Police.
