Woman shot outside Zet's Restaurant in Mississauga
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 5:33AM EDT
An 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting outside a restaurant near Pearson International Airport early Friday morning.
The woman was in a vehicle outside Zet's Restaurant on Airport Road at around 1 a.m. when the shooting occurred.
Police say that the restaurant was open at the time and that there were witnesses at the scene as a result. Those witnesses are cooperating with investigators, police say.
No arrests have been made at this time and police have not released any information about potential suspects.