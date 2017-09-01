

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





An 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting outside a restaurant near Pearson International Airport early Friday morning.

The woman was in a vehicle outside Zet's Restaurant on Airport Road at around 1 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

Police say that the restaurant was open at the time and that there were witnesses at the scene as a result. Those witnesses are cooperating with investigators, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time and police have not released any information about potential suspects.