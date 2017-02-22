

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are trying to identify a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at the Ryerson University Library earlier this month.

According to investigators, a woman was sexually assaulted at 350 Victoria Street between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 7.

The suspect has been described by police as a five-foot-five to five-foot-eight male who is in his late 20s to early 30s with a slim build, short dark hair and was clean-shaven at the time of the alleged incident.

He was also seen wearing glasses, a black winter coat, a white checked dress shirt and dark pants.

Police have released images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5158 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).