Woman seriously injured in fall from motorcycle in Bedford Park
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 3:47PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 22, 2017 3:49PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Sunday after falling from a motorcycle in the Bedford Park area.
It happened at Avenue Road and Woburn Avenue at around 2:50 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman was taken to a trauma centre with a serious head injury.
Police closed local roads as they investigated the incident.