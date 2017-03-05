

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle slammed into a median on the Don Valley Parkway.

Police said the collision happened near Don Mills Road at around 10:30 p.m. Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have been closed at Eglinton Avenue because of the collision. It is not known how long the closure will last.