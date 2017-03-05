Featured
Woman seriously injured in DVP collision
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 10:59PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 11:23PM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle slammed into a median on the Don Valley Parkway.
Police said the collision happened near Don Mills Road at around 10:30 p.m. Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle sustained extensive damage.
Toronto Paramedic Services said a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have been closed at Eglinton Avenue because of the collision. It is not known how long the closure will last.
