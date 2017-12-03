Woman seriously injured after rollover in St. James Town
Emergency crews respond to a rollover at at Sherbourne and Bloor streets Sunday December 3, 2017. (Kris Pangilinan /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 4:36PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 3, 2017 6:26PM EST
A woman in her 20s has been seriously injured after a vehicle rollover in the St. James Town area.
The rollover happened at around 1:30 p.m. at Sherbourne and Bloor streets.
A woman believed to be in her 20s was in serious condition following the rollover, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
No other injuries were reported.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.