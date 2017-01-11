Featured
Woman seriously injured after being struck at Jane and Lawrence
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 9:08PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 9:20PM EST
A woman has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the border of North York Wednesday night.
It happened at Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.
The pedestrian, believed to be in her 20s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Jane Street has been closed in both directions in the area as the investigation continues.
