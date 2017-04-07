

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Thursday night.

Police say the woman was crossing Markham Road on the north side of Painted Post Drive at around 11:15 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The vehicle had a green light at the time, according to police.

The woman is believed to be about 30 years old.