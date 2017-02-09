

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old woman was robbed, punched and struck with a beer bottle inside a downtown nightclub over the weekend.

According to investigators, the victim was dancing with her friends inside Fiction Club, located at 180 Pearl Street, on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a man brushed up against the woman and allegedly reached into her purse removing two cell phones.

The woman then confronted the man as her friends left to gather security.

She was then punched several times and struck with a beer bottle.

The man then left the bar.

Police are now searching for a suspect who they described as a five-foot-ten male in his early 20s, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Police said he has short spiked brown hair with a light moustache and a full beard. As well, he has both ears pierced.

Police released an image of the suspect from social media in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).