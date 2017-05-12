

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are investigating the possible abduction of a woman who was initially struck by a vehicle outside a Scarborough apartment building this morning.

Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook say witnesses saw the woman and a man arguing inside white SUV parked near McCowan Road and Blue Lagoon Court at around 2:30 a.m.

At some point, a dark-coloured sedan and silver smaller-model sedan pull into the parking lot and up to the first vehicle.

“After arguing in the vehicle, the woman is then seen standing in front of the dark sedan. That sedan then strikes her and she falls to the ground,” Douglas-Cook said.

According to police, three men then get out of the vehicles, picked the woman off the ground and placed her in the silver sedan.

Douglas-Cook said all three vehicles then pulled out of the parking lot and were last seen heading southbound on McCowan Road.

“Our units have been dispatched to hospitals across the city just to see if someone has showed up in the emergency room and unfortunately we haven’t had any luck in finding this person which is why we’re really relying on the public for their help with his one,” Douglas-Cook said.

Police are searching for five men described as black and in their early to mid-20s.

The woman is described as black with short hair. She was last seen wearing white shoes and white shorts.

Douglas-Cook said investigators currently have no reason to believe that the incident is pre-meditated.

“It’s too soon to say in terms of any concerns that we have for the public, but what we’re trying to do is trying to find answers so we can provide some sort of comfort to the public,” she said. “Hopefully this is just an isolated situation.”

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.