A 43-year-old woman initially reported missing in Mississauga was allegedly concealed in her home by a suspect before being found dead on her driveway.

Cheryl McVarish was found lying unresponsive on her Westmount Avenue driveway on March 20 after being reported missing a week earlier.

Investigators say she blunt force trauma likely contributed to her death but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Her death was ruled a homicide on March 29.

Earlier this month, police say 64-year-old Gil DaSilva was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

DaSilva is believed to be the father of McVarish’s boyfriend.

Police said Tuesday that the victim's boyfriend has cooperated with investigators and is “no longer a suspect in any way shape or form.”

McVarish, her boyfriend and his father are all believed to have lived at the home where her body was found.

Investigators also believe McVarish never left her property from the time she was reported missing and was allegedly “concealed by the accused” in her home.