Woman killed, other driver injured in two-vehicle Markham crash
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 11:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 11:23PM EDT
A woman has died, while another person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Markham late Wednesday.
It happened around 9 p.m. at Normandale Road and 16th Avenue, York police say.
The other driver has minor injuries, according to investigators.
There is no word on the second victim's age or gender.
No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal crash.
Police have closed 16th Avenue between Kennedy Road to Village Parkway for collision reconstruction.
The roadway will be closed for several hours.
