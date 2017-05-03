

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





A woman has died following a high-speed crash in Burlington late Wednesday.

The two-vehicle collision happened along the westbound QEW at Guelph Line around 9:30 p.m.

“There were reports of a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed – aggressively – prior to the crash,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police told CP24.

Police believe speed played a role in the crash, which caused one vehicle to roll over several times onto the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the car was rushed to Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital in critical condition where she later died due to her injuries, Schmidt added.

No one else was injured in the rollover, but both vehicles were severely damaged.

OPP has closed all Fort Erie bound lanes of the QEW at Guelph Line.

The roadway will be shut down for several hours for the collision reconstruction team to investigate the cause of the crash.

“It’s going to be a slow drive in that area,” Schmidt said.