Woman in hospital after vehicle crashes into fence at Midtown cemetery
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 6:14AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 7:08AM EST
One woman is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after police say she crashed into a fence at a Midtown cemetery.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police say a vehicle was heading northbound on Yonge Street when the driver lost control and struck a tree and a fence at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
A woman, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are investigating speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash.
Investigators are still on scene.
