

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.

The woman was struck at the intersection of Keele Street and McNaughton Road at around 7:30 p.m.

She was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto after being struck.

York Regional Police say the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for some time as police investigate. It’s not known how long the closure will last.