

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a streetcar in the city’s Niagara neighbourhood.

It happened at King and Niagara streets at around 8:20 p.m.

A woman believed to be in her 20s was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

King Street was closed at Niagara following the collision, but has since reopened.