Woman in hospital after being struck by streetcar in west end
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is pictured.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 10:41PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 22, 2017 10:44PM EDT
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a streetcar in the city’s Niagara neighbourhood.
It happened at King and Niagara streets at around 8:20 p.m.
A woman believed to be in her 20s was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
King Street was closed at Niagara following the collision, but has since reopened.