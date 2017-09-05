Woman in her 70s dead after being struck in Bathurst Manor
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Bathurst Manor.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 7:14PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 5, 2017 8:54PM EDT
A woman believed to be in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Bathurst Manor neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
The woman was struck near Codsell Avenue and Maxwell Street, in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, at around 6:40 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman was taken to hospital following the collision where she succumbed to her injuries around 8:30 p.m. the same night.
Officials have not said if any charges have been laid in connection with the fatal crash.