

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police are responding to reports of a woman shot outside of a Hamilton apartment on Monday night.

The incident took place in the area of Red Hill Valley Parkway and Queenston Road at around 6 p.m.

Reports from the scene said a woman believed to be in her 30s was shot multiple times, but police have yet to confirm this information.

The suspect involved is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend.

The condition of the victim is not yet known.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.

More to come…