Featured
Woman in critical condition, 3 others rushed to trauma centre after crash on Gardiner Expressway
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2017 6:17AM EST
One person was critically injured and three others were taken to hospital this morning following a serious crash on the Gardiner Expressway.
It happened near Spadina Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that four people were rushed to a trauma centre following the crash.
One of the victims, who is believed to be a woman in her late 20s, suffered critical injuries, paramedics said.
The three others are believed to be in serious condition.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- No winning ticket for $9.3M jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw
- Woman in critical condition, 3 others rushed to trauma centre after crash on Gardiner Expressway
- Two TPS officers hurt after collision involving impaired driver in Malvern
- Portion of Hwy. 401 near Bowmanville re-opens after collisions forced closure
- Thornhill man charged after being clocked at 218 km/h on Hwy. 407