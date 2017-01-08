

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person was critically injured and three others were taken to hospital this morning following a serious crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

It happened near Spadina Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that four people were rushed to a trauma centre following the crash.

One of the victims, who is believed to be a woman in her late 20s, suffered critical injuries, paramedics said.

The three others are believed to be in serious condition.