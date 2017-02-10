

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old woman was assaulted and forced into a bedroom with her two young children during a home invasion in Don Mills Tuesday.

According to investigators, two men knocked on the victim’s door and forced their way into the home in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 7 p.m.

The woman was in the home at the time with her 10-month-old baby and seven-year-old daughter.

Upon entrance into the home, the woman was allegedly assaulted by the two men.

She was then forced into a bedroom with her children.

Police said the men then ransacked her apartment before fleeing with her laptop.

A security camera video released to police showed a woman allowing the two men access to the building and giving them direction before the attack.

The woman who granted them access has been identified as 21-year-old Najai Pierce of Toronto

As well, one of the male suspects has been identified as Bruno Camara, 25, of Toronto. According to police, Camara also uses several aliases: Wendy Adams, 25, Gabriel Dompierre, 23, Maxime Mattia, 23, Gabriel Compierre, 23, and Xavier Pichette.

Police have released security camera images in an effort to locate the two men and woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).