Featured
Woman forced into bedroom with two children during Don Mills home invasion
A 28-year-old woman and her two children were forced into a bedroom during a home invasion in Don Mills. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 5:12PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 5:16PM EST
A 28-year-old woman was assaulted and forced into a bedroom with her two young children during a home invasion in Don Mills Tuesday.
According to investigators, two men knocked on the victim’s door and forced their way into the home in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 7 p.m.
The woman was in the home at the time with her 10-month-old baby and seven-year-old daughter.
Upon entrance into the home, the woman was allegedly assaulted by the two men.
She was then forced into a bedroom with her children.
Police said the men then ransacked her apartment before fleeing with her laptop.
A security camera video released to police showed a woman allowing the two men access to the building and giving them direction before the attack.
The woman who granted them access has been identified as 21-year-old Najai Pierce of Toronto
As well, one of the male suspects has been identified as Bruno Camara, 25, of Toronto. According to police, Camara also uses several aliases: Wendy Adams, 25, Gabriel Dompierre, 23, Maxime Mattia, 23, Gabriel Compierre, 23, and Xavier Pichette.
Police have released security camera images in an effort to locate the two men and woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto police will not participate in this year’s Pride Parade
- Building in Flemingdon Park briefly evacuated due to residents feeling ill
- Video shows ambush-style attack on 15-year-old boy at Yorkgate Mall
- Over 60 residents displaced after fire inside downtown TCHC building
- Police ID victim of fatal Markham shooting as 27-year-old man